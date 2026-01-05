Twelve South has introduced the Valet, an “essentials tray” that charges multiple devices. It costs US$179.99 and is due to ship in mid-January.

It’s crafted with premium materials like supple Nappa leather. According to Twelve South, here are its features:

Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W

Premium Nappa leather valet tray

Four configurable orientations

Interchangeable, removable leather frames

Weighted zinc alloy base with hidden cable management

Extra USB-C port for up to 35W wired charging

Includes 36W power supply + 1.5m USB-C cable

The Valet is designed to charge up to two devices simultaneously. It includes one 36W Qi2 charging puck for your iPhone (or another Qi/MagSafe- compatible device), and one 1.5m USB-C to USB-C charging cable and USB-C charging port on the bottom with cable management system to keep cords hidden.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related