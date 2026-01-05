Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: A Ukrainian soldier has shown how his M1 MacBook Air has almost survived a direct hit from artillery shell shrapnel.

° From MacRumors: Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s A20 chip uses TSMC 2nm process, driving major performance gains and an unprecedented cost increase for future iPhones.

° From Deadline: Is Charlie Brooker’s AI vision for movie theaters the ticket to save cinema?

° From Inc.: Duolingo is famous for its marketing prowess. But the language-learning app’s latest advertising efforts just crossed a line for some users.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode offers the first part of an appearance at The Long Island Macintosh Users Group digs into large language models, real-world AI use, and Apple’s philosophy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related