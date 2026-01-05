Spectrum and Apple gave unveiled the schedule for Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive, which will feature a series of live basketball games in a revolutionary storytelling format on Apple Vision Pro.

Beginning this Friday, January 9, Vision Pro users in the Lakers’ regional broadcast territory — Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of southern Nevada, including Las Vegas — will be able to watch select 2026 Lakers games live in Apple Immersive through the new Spectrum SportsNet app or the NBA app. Full-game replays and highlights will be available in Apple Immersive nationwide, and in select international markets where Vision Pro is available, with the first game replay available starting this Sunday, January 11. You can find the complete schedule here.

Apple Immersive

Apple says that pple Immersive places Apple Vision Pro users at the center of live events and stories as they unfold. Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive is directed and produced for Vision Pro with a feed of up to 150 Mbps and seven unique viewing angles: the scorer’s table, the area beneath each basket, a high-and-wide view of the arena, the player tunnel, the broadcast booth, and a roaming courtside perspective for interviews and commentary. The broadcast team features Emmy Award-winning play-by-play commentator Mark Rogondino and three-time NBA champion and former Lakers forward Danny Green as an analyst.

Spectrum Front Row

Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive brings viewers closer to each pass, shot, and block. In-game graphics like lower thirds, player rosters, the game and shot clocks, and scores appear in 3D, as if they’re floating directly in front of the viewer. Ambisonic microphones capture Spatial Audio of the arena, so viewers “hear the crisp squeaks of sneakers driving up and down the court, the swish of the net when a player drains a three-pointer, and the roar of the crowd during intense moments of gameplay.” During timeouts, halftimes, and other breaks in the action, the broadcast remains live inside the arena, showcasing pregame introductions, team huddles, and even in-arena entertainment.

How to Watch Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive

In Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada, Spectrum Internet customers and video subscribers of any provider with a package that includes Spectrum SportsNet can access live games, full-game replays, and highlights by downloading the new Spectrum SportsNet app for Apple Vision Pro and authenticating their active subscription. Users with a free NBA ID will also have access to live games, full-game replays, and highlights via the NBA app.

In all other U.S. markets, Apple Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID will have access to full-game replays and highlights in the NBA app as early as 24 hours after the game ends. All Spectrum Internet and TV subscribers outside the Lakers’ broadcast territory can also access full-game replays and highlights via the Spectrum SportsNet app.

Outside of the U.S., Apple Vision Pro users in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea can access live games using the NBA app with a free NBA ID. Vision Pro users with a free NBA ID in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK can access full-game replays and highlights on demand via the NBA app as early as 24 hours after each live game.

