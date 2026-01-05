Apple hasn’t made a big deal out of it until today, but apparently iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2 have some Wi-Fi improvements.

At least on certain iPads and Mac. At noted by MacRumors, updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple’s platform deployment guide.

“With the upgrade, Wi-Fi 6E devices that connect to a 5GHz network can get throughput approaching peak 6GHz speeds without having to connect to a 6GHz network,” notes MacRumors. “Users who have a Wi-Fi 6 or 6E setup that supports 160MHz on 5GHz networks will be able to take advantage of the bandwidth improvement. Macs that have the updated 160MHz bandwidth limit will not see improvements when connected to 5GHz routers limited to 80MHz.

Improvements include things like faster Wi-Fi speeds and throughput, particularly for tasks like file transfers and large uploads and downloads.”

Supported devices include: the MacBook Air (2024 or later), the MacBook Pro (2023 or later), the iMac (2023 or later), Mac mini (2023 or later), Mac Studio (2023 or later), Mac Pro (2023 or later), 11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation or later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th gen or later), 11-inch iPad Air with M2 processor, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 processor, and iPad mini (A17 Pro processor or later).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related