Stage Manager in macOS allows you to automatically organize your apps and windows so your desktop stays clutter-free.

What you want to focus on is front and center with your other windows arranged on the side and accessible with a single click. Open Control Center, then click Stage Manager. Let’s look at how to use it in macOS Tahoe.

To enable Stage Manager:

° Go to the Apple Menu > System Settings > Desktop & Dock.

° Find “Stage Manager” and toggle the switch to On.

° For quicker access, click the Stage Manager icon in the Control Center (top right menu bar) to toggle it on/off.

To use Stage Manager:

° Switch Apps: Click an app’s thumbnail on the left side of the screen to bring it to the center.

° Group Apps: Drag an app from the left sidebar onto the main window in the center to create a group of related apps.

° Add Windows: Click an app icon in the sidebar to see all its open windows, then click the one you want or drag it to the center.

° Access Desktop: Click the empty space on the far left to quickly show your desktop and hide all app windows.

° View Recent Apps: Move your pointer to the left edge to temporarily reveal hidden recent apps if “Show recent apps” is off in settings.

