A “mysterious bug” in Apple’s Wallet app is causing iPhones to lose massive amounts of storage space, according to Newsweek.

The issue, which apparently popped up after recent iOS updates, appears tied to cached Wallet files and system data mismanagement. Newsweek says several potential issues could be the cause of the problem, including bloated local files associated with old digital passes, as well as a failure of the system to properly clear or compact stored data.

On Reddit, one user reported finding their Wallet app taking up nearly 4GB of space, even after they deleted passes, cards and reinstalled the app. What can you do? From Newsweek: Some users have found partial success by using a combination of steps: restarting the iPhone, updating to the latest iOS version, removing all Wallet content manually, signing out and back into iCloud and, in extreme cases, performing a factory reset.

Until a patch is issued, these measures remain the only options for users facing shrinking storage space from Apple Wallet.”

