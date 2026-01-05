Apple TV won seven trophies at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards

F1 won for Best Sound and Best Editing in the movie division .

Apple TV’s The Studiotook Best Comedy Series. Its star, Seth Rogan, won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, while Ike Barinholtz won for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Rhea Seehorn won Best Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV’s freshman Pluribus.

Tramell Tillman of Severance won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

You can find the complete list of winners here.

