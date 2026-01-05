Apple TV productions have collected six Annie Award nominations. The awards are accolades that the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, ASIFA-Hollywood, has presented each year since 1972 to recognize excellence in animation shown in American cinema and television

“Eva The Owlet” has been nominated for Best TV/Media — Preschool.

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age Episode: The Big Freeze” has been nominated for Best FX -TV/Media and for Best Character Animation — Live Action.

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Special Production” is nominated for Best Character Animation — TV/Media. It’s also nominated for Best Music -TV/Media.

“Lulu is a Rhinoceros Special Production” is nominated for Best Writing – TV/Media.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced during the 53rd Annie Awards ceremony on February 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

