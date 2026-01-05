Apple ranks 73rd in Newsweek’s list of the “Most Responsible Companies” for 2026.

Apple scored 80.68 (out of 100) overall. It scored 91.41 for “Environmental Concerns,” 74.91 for “Social Concerns,” and 75.73 for “Governance Concerns.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista for the seventh time for the latest for the social responsibility rankings. The rankings are built on an evaluation of company CSR/ESG or sustainability reports, financial reports, history of lawsuits and 2024 top polluter indexes from the Political Economy Research Institute. Additionally, over 30 KPIs were researched from the three areas of ESG—environmental, social and governance performance. Companies included in this ranking are American Tower, Ingersoll Rand, Las Vegas Sands, NVIDIA and Tapestry.

By the way, according to a study by The Roundup, 84% of customers say that they are deterred from companies with poor environmental practices, and 62% “always or often” specifically look for products that are sustainable.

