Apple has made Newsweek’s list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, and Community.”

The list, made by the publication and the Plant-A Insights Group” recognizes companies that have made an inclusive workplace environment the foundation of their organizational success.

From the report: This comprehensive ranking evaluates U.S. employers with more than 1,000 employees based on their performance across metrics that matter most to women, minorities and diverse demographic groups. The evaluation included a large-scale national survey conducted between April and October 2025 of more than 2.7 million company reviews from over 179,000 employees, plus additional data from three previous studies—encompassing more than 4.9 million reviews and 400,000 interviews— to provide deeper insights. Plant-A Insights Group also partnered with Aniline, a leading third-party data provider, to analyze over 120 key performance indicators including leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance scores. This makes America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 one of America’s largest independent employee studies.

