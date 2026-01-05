The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show is being held this week in Las Vegas. Here are some of the interesting announcements:

° Belkin has introduced a new lineup of accessories designed to power, protect, and enhance the way people work, play, and connect. The new collection includes advanced power banks, Qi2 25W wireless chargers, a wireless HDMI dongle for seamless content sharing, and a next gen charging case for the Nintendo Switch 2.

° Other World Computing (OWC) has announced an 8TB version of its OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD. It costs US$1699.99 and is available today through OWC.com, Amazon, and MacSales.com.

° j5create has launched the JUAW22 AERO DROP CrossLink Wireless Dongle. Unlike software-only solutions that depend on unstable public Wi-Fi networks, the JUAW22 creates a dedicated, high-performance wireless bridge, allowing iPadOS, iOS, Windows, and Android devices to function as a single, integrated unit. It will be available for purchase on Amazon soon. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

° Govee has rolled out three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light.

° Gyroor, which specializes in personal transportation solutions, unveiled an electric scooter, electric trike, and rideable luggage.

° Baseus has announced a variety of charging audio, and security products, including the PicoGo, PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Power Bank, the AC22 Ultra Mini, Nomos NH21 6-in-1 Desktop Charging Station, Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 Docking Station, SoundFit OTA, Ear-Fit Quite, Bowie, X1 Pro, and the PreimTrip VDI Pro dash cam line-up.

