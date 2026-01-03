Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 29-January 2. (Hey, it’s a holiday week, so things are slow).

° Apple wants a £1.5 billion (about US$2 billion) court ruling on behalf of millions of UK customers overturned.

° Apple TV series have been nominated for six awards from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

° Apple has supply-chain and scale advantages as TrendFroce predicts a drop in laptop sales in 2026.

° Some iPhone 17 Pro/17 Pro Max users report speaker issues when the smartphone is charging.

° Apple raised $3 million for (RED) from November 28-December 7.

° The FBI and CISA are warning iPhones users of iMessage vulnerabilities.

