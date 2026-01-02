Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has added the final 13-inch MacBook Air powered by Intel processors, the Apple Watch Series 5, and additional products to its vintage products list. ° From Macworld: 2026 will be a big year for the Mac. Next year could bring a redesigned MacBook, a new Studio Display, Apple’s first touchscreen Mac, and Apple’s first-ever budget model.

° From BGR: Here are four ways your Apple TV is changing in 2026.

° From AppleInsider: Here are the best Apple Home devices that launched in 2025.

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 17 is 9to5Mac’s Product of the Year.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has posted a new “Shot on iPhone” ad promoting the 8x optical zoom feature on the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

