Apple and various third parties released several outstanding hardware and software products last year. Following are my 10 favorites:

° The iPhone 17 Pro Max is a big, bright smartphone with all the bells and whistles you could want.

° The $249 AirPods Pro 3 are the best earbuds/ear phones I’ve ever used. I’ve used the AirPods Pro 2 for years, and the next gen takes it to the next level.

° The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ultra may not be the most svelte smartwatch around, but it’s a fantastic device for those who want a tough smartwatch with a great display and excellent battery life.

° iPadOS 26 ALMOST made me switch to the iPad Pro as my main work/play computing device. Almost, but not quite. The Mac and macOS still make it much easier to run my Apple World Today business on rather than my iPad. However, iPadOS 26 does make my M5 iPad Pro a more-than-capable backup system in case my MacBook Pro goes down.

° The US$99.99 Zens Charging Cable USB C – C Pro 3, available in black or white, is a powerful, compact multi-device charger that can simplify your daily routine if it involves traveling with multiple Apple devices.

° However, for home/office use, ESR’s CryoBoost 3-in-1 Charging Station is a great desktop/bedside stand charger.

° Apple’s US$3,500 M5 Vision Pro is a marvel of technology that most people can’t afford. Overpriced? Yes. Is the update from the previous version just incremental. Yes, but this spatial computer is a fantastic piece of futuristic tech.

° Logitech’s Flip Folio is a protective case with a magnetically-storable keyboard for the iPad Pro and iPad Air and offers as many flexibility options as any case I’ve ever tried.

° It’s not a new product, but it’s still one of my favorites: Astropad’s US$44.99 Rock Paper Pencil is an excellent screen protector for the iPad Pro (third generation and newer), iPad mini (sixth gen), and 10.2-inch iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generations) that comes with two tips for the Apple Pencil.

° The new version of CleanMyMac introduces smart, intuitive tools for Mac optimization, decluttering, and system performance, built within a fresh, 3D animated interface that makes Mac management not just easier, but enjoyable.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related