Maxon has released Cinebench 2026, its latest iteration of the benchmarking software.

The upgrade takes advantage of the latest developments in hardware technology, adding compatibility with Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPUs (5000 series) and AMD 9000 series GPUs on Windows, as well as Nvidia Hopper and Blackwell data center GPUs. Additionally, Cinebench 2026 now supports Apple M4 and M5 powered systems.

Cinebench 2026 supports a broad range of hardware configurations, including systems running macOS, Windows x86-64, and Windows ARM64. Cinebench 2026 is available free-of-charge from the official Maxon website.

