Apple has further scaled back production and marketing of the Vision Pro due to weak sales, according to a report from the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Apple’s manufacturing partner, Luxshare, reportedly halted production of the original device at the start of 2024, after shipping roughly 390,000 units globally throughout 2024 during the product’s launch window. Marketing efforts have also purportedly been slashed.

Data from Sensor Tower cited in the report indicates Apple reduced digital advertising spending for Vision Pro by more than 95% during 2025 in major markets like the U.S. and U.K. Apple has never disclosed official Vision Pro sales figures, but the IDC research group expects the company to ship just 45,000 additional units in the final quarter of 2025.

