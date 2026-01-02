Apple has announced that, starting January 5, Apple Fitness+ introduces four brand-new workout programs that offer users weekly training plans to help take the guesswork out of how to reach their goals.

The Artist Spotlight series launches new workouts with full playlists featuring KAROL G and Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show star Bad Bunny. And this season of Time to Walk features new episodes with Penn Badgley, Mel B, and Michelle Monaghan.

Apple says Fitness+, now available in 48 countries and regions around the world, is introducing a new series of multiweek programs designed to help build momentum and stay consistent in the new year. For users looking to return to working out, the Make Your Fitness Comeback program features three popular workout types: Strength, HIIT, and Yoga. The four-week plan features three workouts per week — one of each type — for just 10 minutes.

Every week builds on the previous week to help users progress in their journey to return to fitness. You can find details here.

About Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

New subscribers to Apple Fitness+ may get three months free when they purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV capable of running the latest operating system software, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller.

Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.

Eligible users of Wellhub can access Fitness+ at no cost, and an Anytime Fitness membership includes access to a Fitness+ subscription. Prospective members who try Anytime Fitness can also get up to two months of Fitness+ for no cost.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related