Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The Information (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple will reverse its AI slump in 2026.

° From MacRumors: The Apple Fitness+ Instagram account has teased that the service has “big plans” for 2026. In a video, several Apple Fitness+ trainers are shown holding up newspapers with headlines related to Apple Fitness+.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Music users debate Sound Check as listeners complain about low volume, normalization, Dolby Atmos differences, and turning it off.

° From Macworld: Snapped up a shiny new MacBook? Here are nine of the best things you should do first, from sorting out its apps to protecting your privacy.

° From Cult of Mac: Not every Apple product launched in 2025 deserves your money. Some were standout successes, while others missed the mark entirely.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a multi-topic MacVoices Live! discussion touches on the growing pains of predictive markets after disputes over Time’s Person of the Year, raising questions about gambling, rules, and manipulation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related