I’ve not noticed the issue on my iPhone 17 Pro Max, but some iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max report speaker issues when the smartphone is charging.

There are multiple discussions about the issue on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and Apple’s Support Community. Some folks say they hear it when playing audio and turning the volume down, while others say the static is audible without anything playing from the speakers. In some cases, there is a low crackle or a hiss when scrolling through webpages when the ‌iPhone‌ is charging, and some people hear the noise at low volumes even when the ‌smartphone isn’t on a charger.

From MacRumors: Affected users report that the noise can be heard with chargers of all types, including Apple’s official chargers. MagSafe charging causes the problem as well, but users report that the static noise is quieter. Unplugging the ‌iPhone‌ from the charger eliminates the sound for users who are experiencing the static noise when charging.

