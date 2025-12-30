Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From The Ringer: The first draft of Alison Tatlock and Gordon Smith’s script for the Pluribus season finale ended on a muted but intriguing note. But executives at Sony and Apple TV wanted a more intense ending.
° From 9to5Mac: Ford has reaffirmed its commitment to Apple’s CarPlay.
° From JOE: “Apple have told those of us who charge their phone while we’re asleep at night are at risk of causing a “fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property”.”
° From MacRumors: Ahead of 2026 and associated New Year’s resolutions, Apple has started sharing new social media ads focused on the Apple Watch as a motivational tool.
° From DigiTimes: In mid-December 2025, a China-based assembler for Apple was reportedly targeted in a cyberattack, potentially compromising production-line information linked to the tech giant’s operations.
° From WPN: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Christmas tweet, featuring a quirky milk and cookies image promoting the Apple TV+ series “Pluribus,” sparked viral backlash as users accused it of being low-quality AI-generated “slop” due to inconsistencies.
° From CNBC: The U.S. has pushed additional tariffs on Chinese chips all the way to June 2027.
° From Cult of Mac: Here are the top 10 Apple adds of 2025.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a wide-ranging discussion covers mixed signals from GM around CarPlay, as the automaker rejects full support while selectively adopting Apple integrations like Music and digital keys.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today