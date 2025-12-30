Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The Ringer: The first draft of Alison Tatlock and Gordon Smith’s script for the Pluribus season finale ended on a muted but intriguing note. But executives at Sony and Apple TV wanted a more intense ending.

° From 9to5Mac: Ford has reaffirmed its commitment to Apple’s CarPlay.

° From JOE: “Apple have told those of us who charge their phone while we’re asleep at night are at risk of causing a “fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property”.”

° From MacRumors: Ahead of 2026 and associated New Year’s resolutions, Apple has started sharing new social media ads focused on the Apple Watch as a motivational tool.

° From DigiTimes: In mid-December 2025, a China-based assembler for Apple was reportedly targeted in a cyberattack, potentially compromising production-line information linked to the tech giant’s operations.

° From WPN: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Christmas tweet, featuring a quirky milk and cookies image promoting the Apple TV+ series “Pluribus,” sparked viral backlash as users accused it of being low-quality AI-generated “slop” due to inconsistencies.

° From CNBC: The U.S. has pushed additional tariffs on Chinese chips all the way to June 2027.

° From Cult of Mac: Here are the top 10 Apple adds of 2025.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a wide-ranging discussion covers mixed signals from GM around CarPlay, as the automaker rejects full support while selectively adopting Apple integrations like Music and digital keys.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related