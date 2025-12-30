The FBI and CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] are warning iPhone users of iMessage vulnerabilities, particularly in SMS/RCS fallbacks to non-Apple devices, exposing messages to hacks by foreign adversaries and scams causing over $260 million in losses, according to WebProNews.

The organizations recommend switching to encrypted apps like Signal or WhatsApp for secure communication. According to reports, these protocols lack the robust end-to-end encryption that safeguards pure iMessage exchanges, making them prime targets for interception by malicious actors.

However, Apple has maintained that iMessage remains one of the most secure messaging platforms available, with end-to-end encryption preventing even the company itself from accessing user content. However, the FBI’s warning implicitly critiques this stance, pointing out that external breaches can circumvent such protections, notes WebProNews. In response to similar past alerts, Apple has rolled out software updates to address specific flaws, such as those identified in a Daily Mail report urging immediate updates to counter major system vulnerabilities.

