Apple donated US$5 for every Apple Pay purchase made at an Apple store, in the Apple Store app, or on apple.com, from Nov. 28 – Dec. 7, raising a total of US$3 million for The @globalfund for (RED).

From a (RED) X post: Thank you, Apple and Apple customers for hitting this incredible milestone and helping provide life-saving healthcare in vulnerable communities.

(RED) is an organization that partners with the world’s most iconic brands and people to “create products and experiences that fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related