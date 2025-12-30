TrendForce’s recent findings show that, amid a sluggish economic recovery and cautious consumer spending, surging memory prices are squeezing notebook brands’ profit margins and pricing freedom.

Consequently, the research group has reduced its 2026 global projection for notebook shipments to a 5.4% year-over-year (YoY) decrease, totaling around 173 million units. This shift indicates a more conservative approach by brands toward inventory management, promotions, and product setups in response to increasing cost pressures, according to TrendForce.

From the report: If memory price increases do not significantly slow down by the second quarter of 2026 and brands cannot pass on higher costs, the demand for entry-level and consumer notebooks might decline further. In this scenario, full-year 2026 shipments could turn more pessimistic, decreasing by as much as 10.1% YoY.

TrendForce notes that the notebook market relies heavily on supply-chain relationships, product offerings, channel strategies, and enterprise demand. Brands that maintain long-term, stable partnerships with major memory suppliers, have a higher proportion of commercial and mid-to-high-end products, and mature channel and pricing management, are better equipped to withstand current memory price increases and ensure shipment stability.

The research group saysApple serves as a prime example. Despite increasing memory costs, its integrated supply chain and robust pricing power allow for greater flexibility in adjusting its product lineup. Additionally, Apple’s substantial and steady procurement volumes, along with a clear product release schedule and highly predictable demand planning, facilitate securing priority cooperation with memory suppliers.

Amid a tough market environment, Apple aims to introduce a 12.9-inch model in spring 2026 targeting the entry-to-mid-range segment. Although the timing isn’t perfect, ongoing supply chain efficiencies, scale benefits, and competitive pricing should help the product attract buyers, boosting market penetration and sustained shipment performance, according to TrendForce.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related