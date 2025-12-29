Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Global brand LG is launching a new line of high resolution monitors ahead of CES 2026, including two gaming monitors, and one model particularly suited to Mac users.

° From Macworld: 2026 iPad preview: Here’s what to expect from Apple’s next tablet lineup.

° From MacRumors: Apple reportedly tested a version of the first-generation AirPods with bright, iPhone 5c-like colored charging cases.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with Kirk McElhern about “Take Control of Apple Media Apps” looks at the steady maturation of Apple’s media apps—Music, TV, Books, and Podcasts—and why major changes are now rare.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s “Made on MacBook Pro” caption sparked AI accusations, showing why vague credit no longer works in today’s image-saturated internet.

