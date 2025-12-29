Apple has warned all iPhone and iPad users to install the latest updates immediately to safeguard their devices against a critical threat, notes The Daily Mail.

The tech giant said two critical flaws were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all browsers on iOS, describing them as part of an “extremely sophisticated attack” targeting specific individuals.”

The patch should already be installed. Other folks can manually download iOS 26.2 or iPadOS 26.2 by going to System Settings > General > Software Update.

