Apple TV series have been nominated for six awards from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

“The Studio” is nominated for Best Contemporary Make-Up for and Best Contemporary Hair Styling” for a “Television Series.” “Chief of War” and “Palm Royale” are both nominated for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up for a “Television Series.” Both are also nominated for Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling for a “Television Series.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be feted during the 13th annual MUAHS Awards on Saturday, February 14, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related