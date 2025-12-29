Apple is marking the new year in Japan with a big sale, reports AppleInsider. Customers can nab a gift card, and if they buy an iPhone, a specially-engraved AirTag.

From January 2-5 Apple Japan will provide a gift card worth up to 38,000 yen (about US$250) to buyers of Apple products from the store. The value changes depending on the product and specification, notes AppleInsider.

By the way, Japanese New Year, or Shōgatsu, is the most important holiday in Japan, celebrated January 1 with traditions focused on purification, renewal, and welcoming good fortune for a fresh start, involving deep cleaning (ōsōji), specific decorations like kadomatsu, eating special foods (osechi), visiting shrines, and customs like eating toshikoshi soba on New Year’s Eve.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related