Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 22-26.

° Apple will purportedly begin trial production of the iPhone 18 after the Chinese New Year.

° Apple is reportedly still dealing with some technical difficulties with the “iPhone Fold.”

° Apple Watch shipments grew 12% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025.

° Italy’s competition watchdog has fined Apple more than 98 million euros (about $114.8 million).

° The “iPhone Fold” may have a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.7-inch main display.

° Cloudflare says Apple is in the top three most popular Internet services.

° Apple is reportedly facing production shortages for its A20 And A20 Pro chips.

° Apple will allow iPhone users in Brazil to pay for apps and services outside of the App Store.

° A federal judge has blocked Texas from enforcing a new state law aimed at protecting children by requiring app stores and developers to verify the age of users.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related