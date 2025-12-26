Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° GameSir has launched the GameSir G8+ MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller. The new model is engineered to deliver console-controller-level performance to iPhone, iPad and Android devices, expanding the brand’s portfolio of precision-built mobile controllers.

The GameSir G8+ MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller is available for $79.99/£79.99 on the GameSir website and AmazonUS, with Amazon UK availability expected soon.

° Skreed has launched its premium phone case brand. It’s offering a diverse range of products – including premium phone cases, power banks, and AirPods cases – spanning 240 shades.

° Eschenbach Optik of America, a manufacturer of magnification and vision enhancing solutions for the visually impaired, has introduced the US$360 Optaro XL iPad Video Magnifier. It turns an iPad into a full-featured video magnifier and mobile screen reader.

° VIOFO has launched the A119M Pro, a feature-packed, budget-friendly front-only 4K dashcam. The US$139.99 device offers 4K 30 fps recording, Sony STARVIS 2 imaging, night vision, and Wi-Fi 6.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related