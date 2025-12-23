Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: iOS 26 boarding passes are now offered by three major airlines.

° From The MacObserver: iPhone users are reporting a bug where the clock blurs during use, forcing screen locks or workarounds to check the time quickly.

° From Macworld: The iPhone 17e may be Apple’s last chance to save the budget phone. With the high-priced iPhone Fold on the way, the other end of the spectrum could make or break 2026.

° From AppleInsider: New Apple COO Sabih Khan has met with China’s international trade negotiator, with both sides reportedly making general promises about continuing to work together.

° From the Korean Economic Daily (via translation): Samsung Semiconductor’s “syllboard products” are often known as DDR (double data rate), which is a general-purpose DRAM, but even Apple, which is famous for being picky, has recognized it.

° From MacVoices Live!: In response to the inevitable shower of deals and special offers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jeff Gamet, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea share some of their holiday acquisitions and why the made them. The panel also covers “fake” discounts, deal fatigue, and why loyal customers often miss out while still celebrating the fun of finding genuinely useful gear.

