A new Apple Pay promo provides a 20% discount on certain Adidas products‌.

You can get the discount off your online purchase at adidas before the end of the holiday season with Apple Pay. You can save on shoes, apparel, and more with promo code APPLEPAY. The offer ends December 31.

To get the deal, buy something from Adidas and then enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout with, of course, Apple Pay. Apple says the discount can be applied on purchases up to US$250.

