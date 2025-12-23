A federal judge in Texas has blocked Texas from enforcing a new state law aimed at protecting children by requiring app stores and developers to verify the age of users, reports Reuters.

The article says it’s “in a win for Apple, Alphabet’s Google and

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin issued a preliminary injunction against the state’s App Store Accountability Act, finding the measure likely violates the U.S. Constitution’s speech protections under the First Amendment.”

Beginning January 1, 2026, a new state law in Texas — SB2420 — was slated to introduce age assurance requirements for app marketplaces and developers. Apple has said that that “while we share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores.”

The tech giant said it will continue to provide parents and developers with industry-leading tools that help enhance child safety while safeguarding privacy within the constraints of the law.

