Cloudflare has released its 2025 Cloudflare Radar Year in Review, which “shines a light on the Internet’s patterns and trends as observed through Cloudflare’s global network.

According to Cloudflare (as noted by MacMagazine), Apple is in the Top 3 of the most popular Internet services, ahead of giants such as Microsoft, Instagram, WhatsApp, Amazon and TikTok — and behind only Google and Facebook.

The report also indicates that Apple’s web crawler Applebot, was one of the trackers with the lowest incidence of traffic volume in the year, with a maximum of 2.4% of the use of its capacity. A Web crawler is an Internet bot that browses the Web in a methodical, automated manner, typically for the purpose of Web indexing. Applebot is used by Siri, its personal digital assistant, and its Safari search engine.

Applebot’s function is to power Apple’s features and services, such as integrated Safari searches, Siri and Spotlight suggestions, and even Apple Intelligence power. Other highlights from the Cloudfare report;

° iOS represents an average of 35% of the global composition of mobile consumption, behind Android.

° Google leads among search engines for macOS and iOS users, with a retention of 91% and 92.9%, respectively.

° Digital traffic is divided between computers and mobile devices more clearly: still highlighted, the desktop environment leads, with 57% of registered use, while mobile devices are with 43%..

