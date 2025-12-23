Apple is reportedly facing production shortages for its A20 And A20 Pro chips, according to Wccftech.

The processors are expected to launch with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Fold line-up. As previously noted, Apple has secured more than half of the 2nm production for the chips from its manufacturing partner, TSMC. However, according to Wccftech, that may not be enough.

The A20 and A20 Pro are rumored next-generation Apple System-on-Chips (SoCs) expected for the iPhone 18 lineup (late 2026), representing a major leap with TSMC’s 2nm process. They should offer significant performance/efficiency gains, and introducing new Wafer-level Multi-Chi Module (WMCM) packaging, integrating RAM directly for faster bandwidth and smaller designs, differentiating from previous 3nm A19/A17 Pro chips.

The A20 Pro will likely power Pro models and the foldable iPhone. The standard A20 goes to base iPhones.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related