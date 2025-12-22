Though it ended on a (kinda) cliffhanger ending, there’ll be no second season of “The Last Frontier” on Apple TV, reports Variety.

“The Last Frontier” premiered on Oct. 10, with the Season 1 finale coming on Dec. 5. On IMDb, episode ratings ranged from 7.7 for the debut episode, with the worst-rated episode being the finale, at 6.2, notes 9to5Mac.

“The Last Frontier” received mixed reviews from critics, achieving a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s review said that after “an entertaining bait-and-switch” in the first episode, the show “gets bogged down in a serialized plot that’s more convoluted and generic than the simple pleasures of maniacs running amok and small-town cops chasing them down.”

