Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 26.1, meaning that iPhone users can no longer downgrade to that software version. iOS 26.2 is now the minimum version that is still signed by Apple.

° From Six Colors: Apple is forcing iPhones to update to iOS 26 to patch security holes.

° From 9toMac: Apple TV is releasing the “Pluribus” season finale early this week.

° From AppleInsider: Real-world test of Apple’s latest implementation of Mac cluster computing proves it can help AI researchers work using massive models, thanks to pooling memory resources over Thunderbolt 5.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has posted a new video dubbed “DARE TO DREAM” with rapper Travis Scott.

° From MacVoices Live!: The second part of the final 2025 MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide delivers a mix of low-tech problem solvers and smart power picks.

