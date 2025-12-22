Global smartwatch shipments are projected to grow 7% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, led by Apple and China-based Huawei and Apple, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

This follows a steep downturn in 2024. Shipments of the Apple Watch line-up grew 12% in the third quarter of 2025, ending its streak of seven straight quarters of declines.

However, China brands captured the biggest shipment share through 2024 and 2025, supported by increased local adoption of Huawei, Xiaomi, and Imoo devices. Counterpoint says that the top global brands are integrating AI‑powered health analysis and coaching features into their offerings. Satellite connectivity, 5G Redcap, and MicroLED displays are among the key features introduced for the first time in 2025.

“Apple’s rebound was largely due to the highly anticipated introduction of the more affordable Watch SE 3 and the ultra-premium Watch Ultra 3 models, which have broadened Apple’s appeal to consumers across various price tiers,” Counterpoint Research Analyst Anshika Jain says.

