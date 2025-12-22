As noted by MacRumors, Apple is offering free two-hour delivery on eligible, in-stock products for those who still need to do some last-minute gift shopping.

The two-hour delivery upgrade is available through December 24 in most metro areas of the U.S. and Canada. Three-hour delivery is also available in Australia.

Here’s the details from Apple’s site: Next-day delivery is available free for any in‑stock Mac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch. And get free two-day delivery on almost everything else. In most metros, we also offer two-hour courier delivery of eligible items for a small fee.

It’s easy — we’ll guide you through every step of the process with emails and notifications. We’ll also send you details about joining a guided online session and returning trade‑in devices.

