Apple and Google are advising some employees with visas not to travel outside the US, according to memos viewed by Business Insider.

“Please be aware that some US Embassies and Consulates are experiencing significant visa stamping appointment delays, currently reported as up to 12 months,” the memo sent Thursday by BAL Immigration Law, which represents Google, says. The firm recommended that employees avoid international travel as they would “risk an extended stay outside the US.”

A memo from Fragomen, a law firm representing Apple, sent to some visa holders at Apple last week similarly warned them not to travel.

The companies’ law firms recommended that staff who need their visas stamped for re-entry stay in place. A social media screening requirement for visas is causing appointment delays stretching for months.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related