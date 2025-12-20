Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 15-19.

° UK Home officials want Apple and Google to build nudity-detection algorithms into their software by default.

° Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone may have a “bezel-less, all-in-one, full-screen design.”

° Apple’s smart glasses may use an Apple Watch processor rather than an iPhone chip.

° Surprisingly, Apple’s CEO is “only” the seventh highest paid CEO in America, according to FORTUNE.

° The “Scars” episode (written by Will Smith) of “Slow Horses” has been nominated for best script written for TV in the 38th annual Scripter Awards.

° Apple is among the companies supplying managers for the US Tech Force.

° Apple is purportedly developing a high-end iMac featuring the M5 Max chip, according to information from leaked internal software.

° Apple is reportedly in preliminary talks with some Indian chip manufacturers to assemble and package the component for the iPhone.

° Apple TV shows (and one movie) are nominated for four Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards.

° Apple announces changes to iOS in Japan to comply with the MSCA.

° Apple will introduce more ads in the App Store next year.

° Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s first foldable iPhone (the rumored “iPhone Fold”) may be in short supply at launch due to production challenges.

° Apple is rumored to be working on a 24-inch iMac featuring an OLED display that may arrive in 2027.

° Apple TV gets six nominations for the 2026 AACTA Awards

° Damson Idris of Apple TV’s “F1” is nominated for two Black Reel Awards.

