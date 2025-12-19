Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° CapCut has introduced CapCut Pad, a new iPad-optimised editing experience that brings the full power and layout of the platform on desktop to a portable device.

It has a redesigned interface, Apple Pencil support (coming soon), and multi-track editing that lets creators layer videos, audio, and effects with more control. CapCut Pad is available now on the App Store in most global regions

° Nektony has released FireWally, a free firewall for macOS that “puts you in full control of your Mac’s online activity.” The app purportedly shows exactly which apps go online, monitors traffic in real time, and provides clear, intelligent explanations for every connection.

With one-click blocking of unwanted activity and smart visibility into how your Mac uses the Internet, FireWally is designed to “help users stay secure and protected from unexpected connections.” FireWall is a free download at the Mac App Store.

° Global game company Gravity has launched the hybrid casual game Ragnarok Monster Kitchen on the Apple App Store and Google Play. In the game iconic monsters from the Ragnarok universe take on the role of chefs and run their own kitchens.

° allwhere, a global platform for employee laptop retrieval and IT asset management, has launched a new integration with Jamf. This gives organizations a way to automate the deployment, management, and retrieval of Apple devices worldwide.

° ViaBill customers in Denmark can now choose to split up payments for their purchase using ViaBill’s Mastercard and Pay Later solutions on Apple Pay. Eligible customers can now choose to pay in monthly installments when checking out with Apple Pay online and in-app using iPhone or iPad, or in-store using iPhone.

° – Amicus Brain Innovations has launched Amicus INTERACT, an AI-powered application designed to provide real-time guidance that “enables meaningful conversations and helps reduce the social isolation often caused by memory loss and communication challenges.” It’s available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related