Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Inc.: Apple’s leadership exodus isn’t a crisis; it’s just smart transition planning.

° From BGR: Say goodbye to these 17 products Apple discontinued in 2025.

° From MacRumors: There’s now a dedicated Apple Music app for ChatGPT, which allows ChatGPT to make music recommendations and build playlists.

° From 9to5Mac: Epic Games accuses Apple of “competition-crushing” junk fees as the legal battle continues.

° From TrendForce: TSMC is reportedly moving to accelerate advanced U.S. chip production. According to Nikkei, sources say the company plans to begin moving chipmaking equipment into its second Arizona plant.

° From Wccftech: Apple’s server chip will use Intel EMIB packaging.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Kelly Guimont, Jim Rea, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Kirk McElhearn and Chuck Joiner wrap up the 2025 MacVoices Holiday Gift Guides wraps up with “best of the rest” episodes, packed with practical picks and plenty of laughs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related