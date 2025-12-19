Apple has apparently axed the Flyover feature of Apple Maps with iOS 26, “but its removal went largely unnoticed,” reports macRumors.

Apple Maps Flyover was a feature offering immersive, 3D aerial views and automated tours of major cities and landmarks, letting users explore them from above with interactive panning, zooming, and tilting, showcasing buildings and geography in detail. However, the company seems to have quietly discontinued the guided tours, focusing more on the 3D map itself.

There’s no word on why the feature has been removed.

