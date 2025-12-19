Apple TV has announced it has picked up “Beat the Reaper,” a new dramedy starring BAFTA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Will Poulter (“Black Mirror,” “The Bear”), who will also serve as executive producer.

“Beat the Reaper” will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Catlin (“Sugar,” “Preacher,” “Breaking Bad”), with Apple Studios and New Regency serving as co-studios.

Based on the novel of the same name by Josh Bazell, “Beat the Reaper” will star Poulter as Dr. Peter Brown, an intern at Boston’s worst hospital who has a talent for medicine, works a shift from hell and has a past he’d prefer to keep hidden. But when a patient recognizes him from his dangerous past, Brown has eight hours to elude the government, mob hitmen, quack surgeons and a trail of dead gangers to beat the reaper somehow.

Hailing from Apple Studios and New Regency, “Beat the Reaper” will be executive produced by Catlin under his overall deal with Apple TV. Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will executive produce for New Regency.

