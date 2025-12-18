Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: The Trump administration is pressuring the European Union to cut down on regulations that impact tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta.

° From Wired: Apple engineers are inspecting bacon packaging to help level up US manufacturers.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has released an impressive open-source model that instantly turns 2D photos into 3D views.

° From The MacObserver: An iPhone owner passed away and Face ID blocked passwords. Here’s what worked, what failed, and Apple’s actual limits.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson dives deeper into watchOS 26 changes as the discussion about “Take Control of Apple Watch, Sixth Edition” continues.

