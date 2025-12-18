macOS Tahoe introduced a bug that causes a Studio Display connected to a Mac to flicker every so often, and subsequent updates only seem to have made the issue worse, according to MacRumors.

I’ve experienced the issue. In fact, it’s one of several glitches in macOS that’s made me considering using an M5 iPad Pro with iPadOS 26 to run Apple World Today. I haven’t made the plunge — yet.

Mac users with the Studio Display have been complaining about intermittent flickering since the update launched in September. There are also complaints from users who have other kinds of displays, so it might be a bug that is affecting more than one type of external monitor.

As MacRumors notes, “it’s not clear what is causing the issue, but given that multiple Studio Display owners are experiencing it.” Probably (hopefully?) it’s a software issue that can be addressed with new Studio Display firmware rather than a hardware problem.

