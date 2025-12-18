Damson Idris of Apple TV’s “F1” is nominated for both Outstanding Supporting Performance and “Outstanding Breakthrough Performance” for the 2026 Black Reel Awards.

The awards honor the “brilliance and resilience of Black storytellers.” You can find the complete list of nominees here.

In “F1,” Idris stars as Formula 1 rookie hotshot, the teammate to Brad Pitt’s veteran driver Sonny Hayes at the fictional APXGP team. The film is now streaming on Apple TV.

