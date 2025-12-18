Next year Apple will introduce more ads in the App Store because, of course, the company needs more money.

An update on Apple’s Ads website says more ads will appear across search queries, appearing at the top as well as further down in App Store results.

From the website: Search is the way most people find and download apps on the App Store, with nearly 65 percent of downloads happening directly after a search. To help give advertisers more opportunities to drive downloads from search results, Apple Ads will introduce additional ads across search queries. You don’t need to change your campaign in order to be eligible for any new positions. Your ad will run in either the existing position — at the top of search results — or further down in search results. If you have a search results campaign running, your ad will be automatically eligible for all available positions, but you can’t select or bid for a particular one.

The ad format will be the same in any position, using a default product page or custom product page, and an optional deep link. Those participating will be billed as usual based on their pricing model: cost per tap or cost per install.

