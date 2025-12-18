The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has announced the nominees for its 2026 AACTA International Awards. Apple TV had six nominations in the TV category, but none in the film category.

“Severance” and “Slow Horses” are nominated for Best Drama Series. “The Studio” and “Shrinking” are nominated for Best Comedy Series.

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” and Seth Rogan of “The Studio” are both nominated for Best Actor in a Series.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on February 6 at HOTA, Home of the Arts on Australia‘s Gold Coast.

