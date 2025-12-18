Apple has announced changes impacting iOS apps in Japan to comply with the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA).

The tech giant says these updates create new options for developers to distribute apps on alternative app marketplaces and to process app payments for digital goods and services outside of Apple In-App Purchase. Across these changes, Apple says it’s worked to reduce new privacy and security risks the law creates to provide users in Japan the best and safest experience possible.

The MSCA’s requirements for alternative app marketplaces and app payments open new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, and privacy and security risks. Apple has worked with Japanese regulators to introduce protections from new threats — including important safeguards for younger users.

These protections include Notarization for iOS apps, an authorization process for app marketplaces, and requirements that help protect children from inappropriate content and scams.

While these safeguards don’t eliminate the new risks, they are essential to Apple’s work to ensure iOS “remains the best, most secure mobile platform available in Japan,” the company says. Apple adds that it will continue to engage with regulators on strengthening protections for iOS users.

Developers can learn about the new capabilities on the Apple Developer Support page and can integrate them into their apps beginning today as part of the iOS 26.2 release. To learn about new payment options for the App Store Apps and updated business terms for iOS apps in Japan click here.

